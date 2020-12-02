The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the Lord shall be safe.
Many seek the ruler’s favour; but every man’s judgment cometh from the Lord.
An unjust man is an abomination to the just: and he that is upright in the way is abomination to the wicked.
Proverbs 29:25-27
When grace happens, we receive not a nice compliment from God but a new heart. Give your heart to Christ, and he returns the favor.
Max Lucado (born 1952) is an American author and pastor at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.