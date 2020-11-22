The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it. A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.
In the transgression of an evil man there is a snare: but the righteous doth sing and rejoice.
Proverbs 29:4-6
It is no use to grumble and complain; It’s just as cheap and easy to rejoice; When God sorts out the weather and sends rain — Why, rain’s my choice.
James Whitcomb Riley (1849-1916) was an American writer, poet, and best-selling author. During his lifetime he was known as the “Hoosier Poet” and “Children’s Poet” for his dialect works and his children’s poetry
