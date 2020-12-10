There is a generation, O how lofty are their eyes! and their eyelids are lifted up. There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.
Proverbs 30:13-14
What does love look like? It has the hands to help others. It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy. It has eyes to see misery and want. It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. That is what love looks like.
Augustine of Hippo (354 A.D. -430 A.D.), also known as Saint Augustine, was a theologian, philosopher, and the bishop of Hippo Regius in Numidia,
Roman North Africa
