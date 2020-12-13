The horseleach hath two daughters, crying, Give, give. There are three things that are never satisfied, yea, four things say not, It is enough: The grave; and the barren womb; the earth that is not filled with water; and the fire that saith not, It is enough.
Proverbs 30:15-16
If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.
John Winslow Irving (born 1942) is an American-Canadian novelist and screenwriter. Irving achieved critical and popular acclaim after the international success of “The World According to Garp” in 1978. Many of Irving’s novels, including “The Cider House Rules,” “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” and “A Widow for One Year” have been bestsellers.
