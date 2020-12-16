Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness.
For three things the earth is disquieted, and for four which it cannot bear: For a servant when he reigneth; and a fool when he is filled with meat; For an odious woman when she is married; and a handmaid that is heir to her mistress.
Proverbs 30:20-23
The key to life is your attitude. Whether you’re single or married or have kids or don’t have kids, it’s how you look at your life, what you make of it. It’s about making the best of your life wherever you are in life.
Candace Bushnell (born 1958) is an American author, journalist, and television producer
