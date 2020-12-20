There be three things which go well, yea, four are comely in going: A lion which is strongest among beasts, and turneth not away for any; A greyhound; an he goat also; and a king, against whom there is no rising up.
Proverbs 30:29-31
Each day is a little life: every waking and rising a little birth, every fresh morning a little youth, every going to rest and sleep a little death.
Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) was a German philosopher. He is best known for his 1818 work “The World as Will and Representation,” which characterizes the phenomenal world as the product of a blind and insatiable metaphysical will.
