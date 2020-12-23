The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him. What, my son? and what, the son of my womb? and what, the son of my vows? Give not thy strength unto women, nor thy ways to that which destroyeth kings.
Proverbs 31:1-3
No man ever did, nor ever shall, truly go forth to convert the nations, nor to prophesy in the present state of witnesses against Antichrist, but by the gracious inspiration and instigation of the Holy Spirit of God.
Roger Williams (1603-1683) was a Puritan minister, theologian, and author who founded Providence
Plantations, which became the Colony of Rhode Island
