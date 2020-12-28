She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.
She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. he is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar. She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens.
Proverbs 31:12-15
Love is always bestowed as a gift — freely, willingly and without expectation. We don’t love to be loved; we love to love.
Felice Leonardo Buscaglia (1924-1998), also known as “Dr. Love”, was an American author, motivational speaker, and a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Southern California
