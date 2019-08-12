Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there.
Psalm 139:7-8
“Like the winds that we come we know not whence and blow whither soever they list, the forces of society are derived from an obscure and distant origin. They arise before the date of philosophy, from the instincts, not the speculations of men.”
Adam Ferguson, FRSE, also known as Ferguson of Raith, (1723-1816) was a Scottish philosopher and historian of the Scottish Enlightenment; Ferguson was sympathetic to traditional societies, such as the Highlands, for producing courage and loyalty
