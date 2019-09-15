Deliver me, O Lord, from mine enemies: I flee unto thee to hide me. Teach me to do thy will; for thou art my God: thy spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness.
Psalm 143:9-10
“Teach me to feel another’s woe, to hide the fault I see, that mercy I to others show, that mercy show to me.”
Alexander Pope (1688-1744) is regarded as one of the greatest English poets and the foremost poet the early 18th century
