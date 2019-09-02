When their judges are overthrown in stony places, they shall hear my words; for they are sweet. Our bones are scattered at the grave’s mouth, as when one cutteth and cleaveth wood upon the earth. But mine eyes are unto thee, O God the Lord: in thee is my trust; leave not my soul destitute.
Psalm 141:6-8
“God doesn’t dwell in the wooden, stony or earthen idols. His abode is in our feelings, our thoughts.”
Chanakya (371 BC-283 BC) was an ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist,
jurist and royal adviser
