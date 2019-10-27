Let them praise the name of the Lord: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven. He also exalteth the horn of his people, the praise of all his saints; even of the children of Israel, a people near unto him. Praise ye the Lord.
Psalm 148:13-14
“The one excellent thing that can be learned from a lion is that whatever a man intends doing should be done by him with a whole-hearted and strenuous effort.”
Chanakya (371 B.C-283 B.C.) was an ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, jurist and royal advisor; he is traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta
