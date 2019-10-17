He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold? He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, and the waters flow.
Psalm 147:17-18
“Noah walked with God; he didn’t only preach righteousness, he acted it. He went through water and didn’t melt. He breasted the current of the popular opinion of his day, scorning alike the hatred and ridicule of the scoffers who mocked at the thought of there being but one way of salvation.”
Charles Thomas Studd (1860-1931), often known as C. T. Studd, was a British missionary, a contributor to The Fundamentals, and a cricketer; in 1888, he married Priscilla Stewart, and their marriage produced four daughters and two sons
