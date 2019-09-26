One generation shall praise thy works to another, and shall declare thy mighty acts. I will speak of the glorious honour of thy majesty, and of thy wondrous works. And men shall speak of the might of thy terrible acts: and I will declare thy greatness.
Psalm 145:4-6
"If I were given the opportunity to present a gift to the next generation, it would be the ability for each individual to learn to laugh at himself."
Charles Monroe "Sparky" Schulz (1922-2000) was an American cartoonist and creator of the comic strip Peanuts; he is widely regarded as one of the most influential cartoonists of all time, cited by cartoonists including Jim Davis, Bill Watterson, Matt Groening, Dav Pilkey and Stephan Pastis
