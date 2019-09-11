For the enemy hath persecuted my soul; he hath smitten my life down to the ground; he hath made me to dwell in darkness, as those that have been long dead. Therefore is my spirit overwhelmed within me; my heart within me is desolate.
Psalm 143:3-4
“Music I heard with you was more than music, and bread I broke with you was more than bread. Now that I am without you, all is desolate; all that was once so beautiful is dead.”
Conrad Potter Aiken (1889-1973) was an American writer, whose work includes poetry, short stories, novels, a play, and an autobiography
