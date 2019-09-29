All thy works shall praise thee, O Lord; and thy saints shall bless thee. They shall speak of the glory of thy kingdom, and talk of thy power; To make known to the sons of men his mighty acts, and the glorious majesty of his kingdom.
Psalm 145:10-12
“I’ve seen the majestic beauty of nature and the overwhelming perfection of it. To me, there’s nothing closer to God than that.”
María José de Pablo Fernández (born 1979), known professionally as Cote de Pablo, is a Chilean-American actress and singer; born in Santiago, Chile, at the age of ten she moved to the United States, where she studied acting
