Thou hast beset me behind and before, and laid thine hand upon me. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain unto it.
Psalm 139:5-6
“The Savior has suffered not just for our iniquities but also for the inequality, the unfairness, the pain, the anguish, and the emotional distresses that so frequently beset us.”
David Allan Bednar (born 1952) is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; an educator by profession, Bednar was president of
Brigham Young University–Idaho from 1997 to 2004
