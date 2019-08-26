I said unto the Lord, Thou art my God: hear the voice of my supplications, O Lord. O God the Lord, the strength of my salvation, thou hast covered my head in the day of battle. Grant not, O Lord, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah.
Psalm 140:6-8
“Salvation is the state of emancipation from the endurance of pain and subjection to birth and death, and of the life of liberty and happiness in the immensity of God.”
Dayanand Saraswati (1824-1883) was an Indian social leader and founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the
Vedic dharma
