Blessed be the Lord my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight: My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and he in whom I trust; who subdueth my people under me.
Psalm 144:1-2
"We are each made for goodness, love and compassion. Our lives are transformed as much as the world is when we live with these truths."
Desmond Mpilo Tutu OMSG CH GCStJ (born 1931) is a South African Anglican cleric and theologian known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.
