I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul. I cried unto thee, O Lord: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living.
Psalm 142:4-5
"It is the mind which creates the world around us, and even though we stand side by side in the same meadow, my eyes will never see what is beheld by yours, my heart will never stir to the emotions with which yours is touched."
George Robert Gissing (1857-1903) was a British novelist who published 23 novels between 1880 and 1903; Gissing also worked as a teacher and tutor throughout his life. He published his first novel, "Workers in the Dawn," in 1880
