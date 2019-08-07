Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me. The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.
Psalm 138:7-8
“The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.”
Harriet Ann Jacobs (1813-1897) was an African-American writer who escaped from slavery and was later freed. She became an abolitionist speaker and reformer
