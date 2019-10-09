Praise ye the Lord: for it is good to sing praises unto our God; for it is pleasant; and praise is comely. The Lord doth build up Jerusalem: he gathereth together the outcasts of Israel.
Psalm 147:1-2
“People do not like to think. If one thinks, one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.”
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, political activist, and lecturer. She was the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.
