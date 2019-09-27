They shall abundantly utter the memory of thy great goodness, and shall sing of thy righteousness. The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.
Psalm 145:7-9
"To love abundantly is to live abundantly, and to love forever is to live forever."
The Rev. Prof Henry Drummond (1851-97) FRSE LLD FGS was a Scottish evangelist, biologist, writer and lecturer
