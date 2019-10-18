He sheweth his word unto Jacob, his statutes and his judgments unto Israel. He hath not dealt so with any nation: and as for his judgments, they have not known them. Praise ye the Lord.
Psalm 147:19-20
“But they who give straight judgements to strangers and to those of the land and do not transgress what is just, for them the city flourishes and its people prosper.”
Hesiod was a Greek poet generally thought by scholars to have been active between 750 and 650 BC, around the same time as Homer; he is generally regarded as the first written poet in the Western tradition to regard himself as an individual persona with an active role to play in his subject
