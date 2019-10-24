Praise the Lord from the earth, ye dragons, and all deeps: Fire, and hail; snow, and vapour; stormy wind fulfilling his word: Mountains, and all hills; fruitful trees, and all cedars.
Psalm 148:7-9
“Fame is a vapor; popularity an accident; riches take wings; the only earthly certainty is oblivion.”
Horace Greeley (1811-1872) was an American author and statesman who was the founder and editor of the New-York Tribune, among the great newspapers of its time
