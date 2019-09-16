Quicken me, O Lord, for thy name’s sake: for thy righteousness’ sake bring my soul out of trouble. And of thy mercy cut off mine enemies, and destroy all them that afflict my soul: for I am thy servant.
Psalm 143:11-12
“He that serves God is resigned up into him, and in all things has respect to truth and righteousness, and will promote that.”
Jakob Böhme (1575-1624) was a German philosopher, Christian mystic, and Lutheran Protestant theologian; he was considered an original thinker by many of his contemporaries within the Lutheran tradition, and his first book, commonly known as “Aurora,” caused a great scandal
