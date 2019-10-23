Let them praise the name of the Lord: for he commanded, and they were created. He hath also stablished them forever and ever: he hath made a decree which shall not pass.
Psalm 148:5-6
“I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today. I am today what I established yesterday or some previous day.”
James Augustine Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was an Irish novelist, short story writer, poet, teacher, and literary critic; he contributed to the modernist avant-garde and is regarded as one of the most influential and important authors of the 20th century
