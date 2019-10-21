Praise ye him, sun and moon: praise him, all ye stars of light. Praise him, ye heavens of heavens, and ye waters that be above the heavens.
Psalm 148:3-4
“If there were no night, we would not appreciate the day, nor could we see the stars and the vastness of the heavens. We must partake of the bitter with the sweet. There is a divine purpose in the adversities we encounter every day. They prepare, they purge, they purify and thus they bless.”
James Esdras Faust (1920-2007) was an American religious leader, lawyer, and politician
(0) comments
