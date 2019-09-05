I cried unto the Lord with my voice; with my voice unto the Lord did I make my supplication. I poured out my complaint before him; I shewed before him my trouble. When my spirit was overwhelmed within me, then thou knewest my path. In the way wherein I walked have they privily laid a snare for me.
Psalm 142:1-3
“The world is full of poetry. The air is living with its spirit; and the waves dance to the music of its melodies, and sparkle in its brightness.”
James Gates Percival (1795-1856) was an American poet, surgeon, and geologist, born in Berlin, Connecticut and died in Hazel Green, Wis.
