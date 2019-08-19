If I should count them, they are more in number than the sand: when I awake, I am still with thee. Surely thou wilt slay the wicked, O God: depart from me therefore, ye bloody men. For they speak against thee wickedly, and thine enemies take thy name in vain.
Psalm 139:18-20
“The more sand that has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.”
Jean Paul (1763-1825) was a German Romantic writer and philosopher best known for his humorous novels and stories
