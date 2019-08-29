I know that the Lord will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor. Surely the righteous shall give thanks unto thy name: the upright shall dwell in thy presence.
Psalm 140:12-13
“You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space.”
John R. “Johnny” Cash (1932-2003) was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and author
