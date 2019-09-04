Keep me from the snares which they have laid for me, and the gins of the workers of iniquity. Let the wicked fall into their own nets, whilst that I withal escape.
Psalm 141:9-10
"Human brutes, like other beasts, find snares and poison in the provision of life, and are allured by their appetites to their destruction."
Jonathan Swift (1667-1745) was an Anglo-Irish satirist, essayist, political pamphleteer, poet and cleric who became Dean of St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin. Swift is remembered for works such as "A Tale of a Tub," "An Argument Against Abolishing Christianity," "Gulliver's Travels" and "A Modest Proposal"
