The Lord openeth the eyes of the blind: the LORD raiseth them that are bowed down: the LORD loveth the righteous: The Lord preserveth the strangers; he relieveth the fatherless and widow: but the way of the wicked he turneth upside down. The Lord shall reign for ever, even thy God, O Zion, unto all generations. Praise ye the Lord.
Psalm 146:8-10
“Try to help others. Consult their weaknesses, relieve their maladies; strive to raise them up, and by so doing you will most effectually raise yourself up also.”
Joseph Barber Lightfoot, known as J. B. Lightfoot, (1828-1889) was an English theologian and Bishop of Durham
