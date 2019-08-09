Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O Lord, thou knowest it altogether.
Psalm 139:3-4
“Everything great in science and art is simple. What can be less complicated than the greatest discoveries of humanity — gravitation, the compass, the printing press, the steam engine, the electric telegraph?”
Jules Gabriel Verne (1828-1905) was a French novelist, poet and playwright
