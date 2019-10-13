He giveth to the beast his food, and to the young ravens which cry. He delighteth not in the strength of the horse: he taketh not pleasure in the legs of a man. The Lord taketh pleasure in them that fear him, in those that hope in his mercy.
Psalm 147:9-11
“Fear is a powerful beast. But we can learn to ride it.”
Justine Musk (born 1972) is a Canadian author; she was the first wife of Elon Musk
