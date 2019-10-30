Let them praise his name in the dance: let them sing praises unto him with the timbrel and harp. For the Lord taketh pleasure in his people: he will beautify the meek with salvation.
Psalm 149:3-4
“There is pleasure in the pathless woods, there is rapture in the lonely shore, there is society where none intrudes, by the deep sea, and music in its roar; I love not Man the less, but Nature more.”
George Gordon Byron, 6th Baron Byron FRS, known simply as Lord Byron, (1788-1824) was an English poet, peer and politician who became a revolutionary in the Greek War of Independence and is considered one of the historical leading figures of the Romantic movement of his era
