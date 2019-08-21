Do not I hate them, O Lord, that hate thee? and am not I grieved with those that rise up against thee? I hate them with perfect hatred: I count them mine enemies.
Psalm 139:21-22
"Hate is self-destructive. If you hate somebody, you're not hurting the person you hate. You're hurting yourself. And that's a healing. Actually, it's a real healing, forgiveness."
Louis Silvie Zamperini (1917-2014) was an American World War II veteran, a Christian evangelist and an Olympic distance runner, best known for being a Japanese prisoner of war survivor; Zamperini took up running in high school and qualified for the US in the 5,000 m race for the 1936 Berlin Olympics
