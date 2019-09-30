Thy kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and thy dominion endureth throughout all generations. The Lord upholdeth all that fall, and raiseth up all those that be bowed down. The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season.
Psalm 145:13-15
“Each thing is of like form from everlasting and comes round again in its cycle.”
Marcus Aurelius, called the Philosopher, (121 A.D.-180 A.D.) was Roman emperor from 161 to 180; he ruled the Roman Empire with his adoptive brother, Lucius Verus, until Lucius’ death in 169
