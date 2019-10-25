Beasts, and all cattle; creeping things, and flying fowl: Kings of the earth, and all people; princes, and all judges of the earth: Both young men, and maidens; old men, and children.
Psalm 148:10-12
“The sage belongs to the same obsolete repertory as the virtuous maiden and the enlightened monarch.”
Mason Cooley (1927-2002) was an American aphorist known for his witty aphorisms. One of these such aphorisms Cooley developed was “The time I kill is killing me;” He was professor emeritus of French, speech and world literature at the College of Staten Island
