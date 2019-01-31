Unless thy law had been my delights, I should then have perished in mine affliction. I will never forget thy precepts: for with them thou hast quickened me. I am thine, save me; for I have sought thy precepts.
Psalm 119:92-94
"In all religions, the quickening spirit has been symbolically represented as a bird. At the baptism, when Jesus' body was in the water, the Spirit of Christ descended into it as a dove."
Max Heindel (1865-1919) was a Danish-American Christian occultist, astrologer and mystic
