Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp. Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs.
Psalm 150:3-4
“The one thing that you have that nobody else has is you. Your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and play and dance and live as only you can.”
Neil Richard MacKinnon Gaiman (born 1960) is an English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, nonfiction, audio theatre, and films; his works include the comic book series “The Sandman” and novels “Stardust,” “American Gods,” “Coraline” and “The Graveyard Book”
