Yea, the darkness hideth not from thee; but the night shineth as the day: the darkness and the light are both alike to thee. For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb.
Psalm 139:12-13
“Every event that a man would master must be mounted on the run, and no man ever caught the reins of a thought except as it galloped past him.”
Oliver Wendell Holmes (1809-94) was an American physician, poet and polymath based in Boston; a member of the Fireside Poets, he was acclaimed by his peers as one of the best writers of the day
