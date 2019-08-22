Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.
Psalm 139:23-24
“Our Heavenly Father is far more merciful, infinitely more charitable, than even the best of his servants, and the Everlasting Gospel is mightier in power to save than our narrow finite minds can comprehend.”
Orson Ferguson Whitney born in Salt Lake City, Utah Territory, (1855-1931) was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1906 until his death
