Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them. How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them!
Psalm 139:16-17
“It takes but one positive thought when given a chance to survive and thrive to overpower an entire army of negative thoughts.”
Robert Harold Schuller (1926-2015) was an American Christian televangelist, pastor, motivational speaker, and author; in his five decades of television, Schuller was principally known for the weekly Hour of Power television program, which he began hosting in 1970 until his retirement in 2010
