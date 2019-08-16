I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.
Psalm 139:14-15
“It is not so much for its beauty that the forest makes a claim upon men’s hearts, as for that subtle something, that quality of air that emanation from old trees, that so wonderfully changes and renews a weary spirit.”
Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894) was a Scottish novelist and travel writer, most noted for “Treasure Island,” “Kidnapped,” “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” and A Child’s Garden of Verses
