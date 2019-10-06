Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God: Which made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth for ever: Which executeth judgment for the oppressed: which giveth food to the hungry. The Lord looseth the prisoners.
Psalm 146:5-7
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”
Ronald Wilson Reagan (1911-2004) was an American politician who served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989
