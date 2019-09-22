I will sing a new song unto thee, O God: upon a psaltery and an instrument of ten strings will I sing praises unto thee. It is he that giveth salvation unto kings: who delivereth David his servant from the hurtful sword.
Psalm 144:9-10
“Life is a song — sing it. Life is a game – play it. Life is a challenge – meet it. Life is a dream – realize it. Life is a sacrifice – offer it. Life is love – enjoy it.”
Sai Baba of Shirdi (1838-1918), also known as Shirdi Sai Baba, was an Indian spiritual master who is regarded by his devotees as a saint, a fakir and a satguru; he is revered by both his Hindu and Muslim devotees during, as well as after his lifetime
