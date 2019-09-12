I remember the days of old; I meditate on all thy works; I muse on the work of thy hands. I stretch forth my hands unto thee: my soul thirsteth after thee, as a thirsty land. Selah.
Psalm 143:5-6
"Let's choose today to quench our thirst for the 'good life' we thinks others lead by acknowledging the good that already exists in our lives. We can then offer the universe the gift of our grateful hearts."
Sarah Ban Breathnach (born 1947) is a best-selling author, philanthropist and public speaker. She is the author of thirteen books, including "Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy," which spent more than two years on The New York Times Best Seller list where it held the number one position for a year
