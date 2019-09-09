Hear my prayer, O Lord, give ear to my supplications: in thy faithfulness answer me, and in thy righteousness. And enter not into judgment with thy servant: for in thy sight shall no man living be justified.
Psalm 143:1-2
“Indeed, this life is a test. It is a test of many things — of our convictions and priorities, our faith and our faithfulness, our patience and our resilience, and in the end, our ultimate desires.”
Sheri Linn Dew (born 1953) is an American author; publisher; the executive vice president of Deseret Management Corporation; and chief executive officer of the Deseret Book Company, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah
