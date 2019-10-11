The Lord lifteth up the meek: he casteth the wicked down to the ground.
Sing unto the Lord with thanksgiving; sing praise upon the harp unto our God:
Who covereth the heaven with clouds, who prepareth rain for the earth, who maketh grass to grow upon the mountains.
Psalm 147:6-8
It’s one thing to entertain, to educate, but to edify, to lift people up, that’s — to God be the glory.
Sterling Kelby Brown (born 1976) is an American actor; he made his breakthrough in 2016 when he portrayed prosecutor
Christopher Darden in the first season of the FX anthology series American Crime Story, subtitled The People v. O. J. Simpson
